Colombo [Sri Lanka], October 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka and Pakistan shared a point each in their final ICC Women's Cricket World Cup group-stage match after persistent rain washed out play at the R Premadasa International Stadium in Colombo, as per the official website of ICC.

The result meant Pakistan ended their campaign winless, collecting just three points from seven matches - all coming via washouts. Sri Lanka on the other hand wrapped up their campaign with five points from seven games, having registered only a solitary win.

Sri Lanka had earlier won the toss and opted to bowl but Pakistan reached only 18 without loss in 4.2 overs before rain returned to halt proceedings. With conditions showing no sign of improvement, the match was eventually abandoned marking the fifth rain-affected game of the tournament.

Earlier on, after a rain delay pushed back the toss, the match was reduced to 34 overs per side with the powerplay lasting seven overs.

Sri Lanka had made one change to their lineup with Dewmi Vihanga replacing Udeshika Prabodhani. Pakistan, meanwhile, had brought in Eyman Fatima and Syeda Aroob Shah for their final group stage clash.

Both Sri Lanka and Pakistan were already out of contention for the semi-final and were looking to finish on a high in their final World Cup clash.

While Sri Lanka managed to get past Bangladesh in a close game in Navi Mumbai to earn their first points from a win, Pakistan failed to get going in their campaign, earning points due to rain-abandoned matches.

Sri Lanka had earlier beaten Bangladesh to keep their semi-final qualification chances alive but India's win over New Zealand put an end to their hopes of reaching the knockouts. (ANI)

