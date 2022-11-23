Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 23 (ANI): Sri Lankan Cricket (SLC) board has handed Chamika Karunaratne a ban of one year from all forms of cricket following disciplinary inquiry on Wednesday.

SLC found Karunaratne to have breached multiple clauses. The all-rounder pleaded guilty to all charges levelled against him.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to inform everyone that the disciplinary inquiry carried out by the three-member inquiry panel into the alleged violations by the nationally contracted player, Chamika Karunaratne, for breaching several clauses in the Player Agreement during the recently concluded ICC T20 World Cup held in Australia, Mr Karunaratne had pledged guilty for all charges levelled against him," SLC said in statement.

"Considering the seriousness of the violations committed by Karunaratne, the Inquiry Panel by its report has recommended to the Executive Committee of the SLC to strongly warn the player to refrain from further violations and to impose a punishment that will not have an impact on his cricketing career," it added.

Subsequent to the said findings and recommendations of the inquiry panel the Executive Committee of SLC handed a one-year ban from taking part in all forms of cricket, and the said ban will be suspended for a period of one year.

A fine of USD 5,000/- was also imposed against Karunaratne. (ANI)

