Sharjah, Nov 1 (PTI) Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl against England in a Group 1 Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Monday.

Both Sri Lanka and England have named unchanged playing XIs from their last match.

Also Read | ?Dimuth Karunaratne Is Vicky Kaushal Lookalike! Cricket World Cup Compares Sri Lankan Skipper With Bollywood Actor in Interesting Tweet (View Pic).

While England are atop the standings in Group 1 with three wins from as many games, Sri Lanka are placed fourth with just two points from three matches.

The Teams:

Also Read | 10-0! Jose Mourinho Starts AS Roma Managerial Career in Style by Defeating Serie D Side Montecatini.

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)