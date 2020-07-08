Southampton, Jul 8 (AP) International cricket will have to wait a bit longer to resume following the coronavirus outbreak after the start of play in the first test between England and West Indies was delayed because of light rain on Wednesday.

The covers were on the field at the Rose Bowl in Southampton when the toss was due to be made at 10.30 a.m. local time (0930 GMT). The players were on the outfield warming up, though.

Also Read | England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 1: Toss Delayed Due to Rain.

Rain was forecast for much of the opening day.

There has been no international cricket anywhere in the world since early March because of the pandemic. AP

Also Read | Sourav Ganguly Images & BCCI Chief HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Dada Greetings, HD Photos in Team India Jersey and Positive Messages to Share Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)