Indian cricket fans celebrate back-to-back birthdays of two of their decorated former captains. After MS Dhoni's birthday on July 7, it is time to celebrate Sourav Ganguly's birthday on July 8. Born in 1972, the legendary cricketer celebrates his 48th birthday on Wednesday. Sourav Ganguly, who is fondly called Dada by his beloved fans, are posting sweet birthday wishes and Happy Birthday greetings on social media platforms. The man who taught Men in Blue to win continues to be at service to the game, currently as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). It is no surprise cricket fans are in love with his commitment to the game.

Apart from his batting skills, Ganguly was known for his aggressive captaincy as well. He is credited with inducing never-say-die attitude in the Indian cricket team, which is one of the plus points of today’s side. Ganguly has guided India to many historic wins. It was under Ganguly’s captaincy that India made it to the final of World Cup after a gap of 20 years in 2003. Though, the Men in Blue lost to Australia in the final. Nonetheless, Ganguly was praised for leading his team and finishing second. Meanwhile, search engine platforms are flooded with latest Sourav Ganguly photos, Sourav Ganguly HD background wallpapers for desktop, Sourav Ganguly mobile screensavers, Sourav Ganguly quotes images, Sourav Ganguly birthday photos, Sourav Ganguly photos for Facebook, Sourav Ganguly HD images for Instagram, Sourav Ganguly photos in KKR jersey for Twitter, Sourav Ganguly photos in Indian Cricket Team jersey and more. You will find it all below and available for free download. Sourav Ganguly Birthday Special: Here's a Proof Why Former Indian Skipper Was Called ‘God of Off-Side.

Ganguly is India’s third-highest run-getter in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). The former batsman scored 11363 runs including 22 centuries from 311 matches. In Tests, Ganguly score 7212 runs from 113 matches. Dada made his debut in 1992 and ended his impressive international career in 2008.

