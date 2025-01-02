Mumbai, January 2: Australia captain Pat Cummins hinted that he may skip the tour of Sri Lanka later this month to be present for the birth of his second child. Australia are scheduled to play two Tests in Sri Lanka on January 29 and February 6, around the same time his wife -- Becky -- is due to give birth. In Cummins absence, Steve Smith or Travis Head will lead Australia. Cummins revealed that his mother's death last year had a profound impact on reshaping his priorities in life. The pacer had returned midway through the tour of India to be with his mother when she passed away. IND vs AUS 5th Test 2024–25, Sydney Weather Forecast: India-Australia Sydney Test Likely To Be Affected by Rain on Final Two Days.

"It's pretty hard to plan exactly the day, but definitely (I might miss the Sri Lanka tour)," Cummins told 'The Daily Telegraph' at the launch of the Pink Test, starting here on Friday.

"In some ways, it really makes you focus in on what I think is important. It's family, it's enjoyment, it's trying to find joy in life and I think that's been a slight shift in the way I've approached playing and touring and it's just given me that real decluttering mindset."

"When you go out, you just want to play well, and of course, there's going to be pressure, but you don't want to forget what mum and dad used to say to us every time we went out to play as kids: 'Go and enjoy it. Try your best, but make sure you enjoy it.' I try to remind myself of that every time I go on a tour or play."

"Whatever you choose to do, there's always an opportunity cost. In the last few years, that's really rung true. When you go away on tour, you're missing out on family time or moments. That's a deliberate choice, so you have to make sure you're making the most of that tour or that game, if that makes sense." Cummins reflected.

Cummins has previously admitted that he regretted missing the early weeks of his son Albie's life due to his commitment to the World Cup.

"I missed a big chunk (of Albie's early days) last time and I want to work out how we can spend a bit more time at home for that initial period this time," he had said.

