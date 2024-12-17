Mumbai, December 17: Captain Ben Stokes was unable to bat because of a hamstring injury on Tuesday as England slumped to a 423-run loss to New Zealand before tea on the fourth day on the third cricket Test. Stokes strained his left hamstring while bowling on the third day and could not take the field as England was bowled out for 234 as it chased an impossible target of 658 for victory. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: New Zealand Pacer Tim Southee Reacts on Missing Out on 100 Sixes in Test Cricket, Says ‘Sorry To Disappoint’.

New Zealand's winning margin matched its largest test win by runs of a 423-run win over Sri Lanka in 2018 and prevented England from completing a series whitewash. England had an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series after winning the first test by eight wickets and the second by 323 runs.

“You can't fault any of the energies or efforts we put into this game, particularly in the field,” Stokes said. “It's obviously not ideal to end the tour on this note but we've come here against a New Zealand team which is very strong and full of confidence after beating India in India 3-0. So to come here and lift that trophy at the end proves we played some very good cricket.”

England resumed its second innings Tuesday at 18-2 after losing the wickets of Ben Duckett and Zak Crawley late on day three after New Zealand, leading by 204 on the first innings, was dismissed for 453. Joe Root made 54 and Jacob Bethell 76 in a 104-run partnership for the third wicket which briefly fanned England's hopes that it might somehow endure for two full days to draw the match. Tim Southee Walks Out For His Final Red-Ball Match With Daughter In His Arms As Wellington Crowd Applauds Star Pacer During NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

But dogged perseverance is not a feature of England cricket in the “Bazball” quick-scoring era and instead it maintained a policy of all-out attack before the final wicket fell midway through the second session. After lunch Gus Atkinson blasted 43 from 41 balls with seven fours and a six and Ollie Pope made 17 but wickets fell steadily and the result became inevitable.

“I think anytime you finish a series with a win when you've been behind is pleasing,” New Zealand captain Tom Latham said. “We weren't at our best in those first two games but the way we came here on a wicket that was slightly different to the first couple and we adapted was very pleasing.”

New Zealand's win owed a great deal to the contribution of Mitchell Santner in the first innings who made 76 batting at No. 8 and worked with Matt Henry, Tim Southee and Will O'Rourke to add 116 runs for New Zealand's three wickets. That allowed New Zealand to reach 347 after losing the toss and being sent in. NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024: England Test Captain Ben Stokes Sustains Hamstring Injury Once Again.

Santner's last-wicket stand with O'Rourke which lasted 77 minutes at the end of the first day and the start of the second was a display of resilience which had been missing from New Zealand's performances in the first two tests.

Santner then took 3-7 while New Zealand's presumptive new-ball pairing of Henry and O'Rourke shared seven wickets as England was bowled out for 143 in a session and a half in its first innings.

Southee has been the spearhead of New Zealand's attack for many years, mostly in combination with Trent Boult. But this was his 107th and final test before his retirement from international cricket and Boult no longer is contracted by New Zealand Cricket. That means Henry and O'Rourke likely will share the new ball from now on in a New Zealand pace attack which will be strengthened when Kyle Jamieson returns from a back injury.

Kane Williamson scored 156, his 33rd test century and his fifth in consecutive tests in Hamilton, to anchor New Zealand's second innings of 453 in which Will Young and Daryl Mitchell both made 60 and Santner made 49. Santner took 4-85 in the second innings.

Brook was named Player of the Series for his centuries in the first two tests which were vital in turning those matches in England's favor. He scored 171 in the first test and 123 in the second, both at times when England had lost early wickets.

“I'm still trying to enjoy my cricket, work hard and get better every day,” Brook said.

