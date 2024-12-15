The final match for any cricketer is an emotional moment, however, Tim Southee made his final walk in whites for Black Caps special as the pacer walked onto Seddon Park with his daughter in his arms during Day 1 of the NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 ahead of the national anthems. Southee playing his 107th Test was welcomed onto the field by applause from the Seddon Park crowd at Hamilton. Tim Southee Equals Chris Gayle in Most Sixes Hitting Record in Test Cricket During NZ vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Tim Southee Walks Out With Daughter For Final Test

A moment to cherish forever 🫶#TimSouthee walks out for his final Test with his daughter as Seddon Park applauds the Kiwi pacer 👏👨‍👧#SonySportsNetwork #NZvENG #ThankYouTim pic.twitter.com/fYDgHQm4Ls — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)