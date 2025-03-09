Kolkata, March 9 (PTI) It has been a season of harsh reality check for Mohammedan Sporting as the bottom-placed side will look to end on a positive note when they face Punjab FC in their last Indian Super League (ISL) match here on Monday.

Promoted to the ISL this season, Mohammedan Sporting found the top-tier league to be a difficult pitch altogether.

Their last victory came on January 11, a hard-fought 1-0 result against Bengaluru FC. Since then, they have endured an eight-match winless streak, leaving them at the bottom of the 13-team standings with just two wins, six draws, and 15 losses.

With 12 points from 23 matches, the team has struggled to adapt, but each setback has been a learning experience for the club that became the third team from Kolkata to enter the ISL after promotion from the I-League.

Mohammedan Sporting have failed to score in six of their 11 home matches this season and have conceded multiple goals in each of their last four games.

The Kolkata side has conceded 10 headed goals in ISL 2024-25, the highest in the league this season and the third-highest in ISL history as Punjab FC would look to exploit this weakness with aerial deliveries into the box.

They are yet to taste a win at their home turf of Kishore Bharati Krirangan in the ISL and they would be eager to offer their passionate supporters a glimpse of hope for the future.

"This is the last game of the season so obviously we want to push for a win. We have struggled this season, but we want to give something back to the fans with this game,” Mohammedan Sporting's interim head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo said.

Punjab FC, who were also promoted as part of the ISL expansion in 2023-24, have had a relatively better campaign.

With 27 points from 23 matches, the Panagiotis Dilmperis-coached side started strong before their downward spiral in the latter half of the season as they slipped to 10th spot.

In the first leg fixture, Punjab FC secured a 2-0 victory over Mohammedan Sporting, and they will be aiming to complete the double over their opponents while becoming just the second team after Hyderabad FC to register consecutive clean sheets against them this season.

Punjab FC secured a 3-1 away win against Hyderabad FC in their last outing, and earlier in the season, they enjoyed their longest winning streak on the road with three consecutive victories between February and March 2024.

Punjab FC's Dilmperis appreciated his side for following set playing patterns in their last match.

"The players just didn't let Hyderabad FC come close to our goal because of good ball possession, some patterns that we used to follow, and high pressing at the times that we should have done it,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)