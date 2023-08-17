Stuttgart, Aug 17 (AP) Stuttgart midfielder Wataru Endo has been given permission to travel to England for transfer talks and a medical examination at Liverpool, the German club's coach said Thursday.

Stuttgart coach Sebastian Hoeness said Liverpool had made a “good” financial offer for the 30-year-old midfielder, who is the Stuttgart captain and played in all four of Japan's games at last year's World Cup.

“It is the case that Wataru has been given the club's approval for talks and then also for the medical check,” Hoeness said. “We're talking about a 30-year-old whose contract is expiring in 10 months, so from the point of view of the club, the financial package is good.”

Hoeness described a move to Liverpool as Endo's “dream” and said he hadn't tried to change his mind. Endo has traveled to England, was not in training Thursday at Stuttgart and is not expected to be in the squad for the club's next game on Saturday, Hoeness added.

Endo is a defensive midfielder who can also play in the center of defense. He has been at Stuttgart since 2020 and scored five goals in 33 Bundesliga games last season as the club narrowly avoided relegation. (AP) AM

