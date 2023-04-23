Stuttgart, Apr 22 (AP) Defending champion Iga Swiatek will again play Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the Porsche Grand Prix after they came through their semifinals on Saturday.

Swiatek had an easier path to the final than she expected when Ons Jabeur retired with a left calf injury. Swiatek was leading 3-0.

Sabalenka eased into the final for the third straight year with a 6-1, 6-2 win over Anastasia Potapova.

The Belarusian player lost the decider to Ash Barty in 2021, then to Swiatek 6-2, 6-2 last year. The Pole has won four of their six meetings overall. (AP)

