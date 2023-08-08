New Delhi, Aug 8 (PTI) India's Shoan Ganguly and Anupriya Valliyot Sasi claimed silver and bronze medals in the boys 400m individual medley swimming event and girl's shot-put respectively at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago.

Ganguly came with the best Indian time of 4:25.47 to finish behind England's Reece Grady (4:24:16), while Scotland's Evan Davidson won the bronze with a swim of 4:25:68.

Ganguly surpassed Aryan Nehra's timing of 4:27:62 which he had set at the Nationals last month.

The fastest time clocked by an Indian swimmer is called “Best Indian Time" while a timing is considered a national meet record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

In girl's shotput, Anupriya threw the iron ball to a distance of 15.62m in her third attempt to claim the third spot, behind South Africa's Alicia Eli Khunou (17.97) and Australia's Xylavene Beale (16.31) respectively.

Khunou's effort was a Commonwealth Youth Games records in the field events.

In other results, Ridhima Kumar Veerendra (30.04) finished seventh in women's 50m backstroke.

India had sent an eight-member athletics team to the seventh edition of the games, which will concludeon August 11.

The games were initially scheduled between August 1-7 in 2021, but were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

