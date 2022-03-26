Basel [Switzerland], March 26 (ANI): Indian shuttler Prannoy HS on Saturday stormed into the finals of the men's singles clash of the Swiss Open 2022 at St. Jakobshalle here in Basel.

Playing at court 2, Prannoy defeated Indonesia's Anthony Sinisuka Ginting 21-19, 19-21, 21-18, in the semi-final match that lasted for 72 minutes.

Also Read | BCCI Pays Tribute Shane Warne At the Start of CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Match.

Earlier, the Indian shuttler had defeated his compatriot Parupalli Kashyap in the quarter-final and entered into the semis.

Later in the day, shuttler Kidmabi Srikanth will be facing Indonesia's Jonatan Christie in the men's singles semi-final clash. (ANI)

Also Read | England vs Switzerland Live Streaming Online, International Friendly 2022: Get Match Free Telecast Time in IST and TV Channels to Watch in India.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)