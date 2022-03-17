Dubai, Mar 17 (PTI) Opener D Venkateshwar Rao smashed a 62-ball 91 as India defeated Bangladesh by 63 runs to set up a summit clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the Triangular T20 Series for the visually challenged here on Thursday.

Rao hit nine boundaries in his scintillating innings as India put up a challenging total of 185 for 2 after wining the toss and opting to bat.

Chasing 186 to win, Bangladesh could manage just 122 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.

India will face Pakistan in the finals on March 19.

Rao was adjudged the Man of the match.

