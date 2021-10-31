Dubai [UAE], October 31 (ANI): New Zealand batter Devon Conway's father Denton Conway said that his son should open against India on Sunday in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup clash.

India and New Zealand will lock horns against each other in the Super 12 stages of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Both sides will enter the contest after suffering a loss against Pakistan.

Speaking to ANI, Denton Conway said, "We just want him to score runs against India and focus on the runs. Of course, he should open. We spoke to him last night and he sounded confident."

About New Zealand's probability of winning, Denton said, "We'll see what happens as luck plays a big role. If someone comes good on the day then it's over."

Meanwhile, Devon's mother, Sandy Conway said that he should not look far ahead and focus on the game.

"Just take one game at a time and he shouldn't look far ahead and focus on the game," said Sandy Conway. (ANI)

