Dubai [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus said that he feels great to play against team India and termed them as the world's best side.

Namibia is locking horns with India for their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

"It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages," said Erasmus in a post-match presentation.

"It was something we couldn't replicate back home, and it's been a massive event back home and for us here. Frylinck comes into the side today, he's fit to go. Everyone back home is quite inspired by what we have done and we had some amazing messages over the last few weeks," he added.

India was knocked out of the World Cup on Sunday after Afghanistan failed to defeat New Zealand.Even if the Men in Blue wins against Namibia, they would not be able to leapfrog New Zealand at the second position in Group 2 to make the semi-finals.

India won the toss and opted to bowl against Namibia in their final Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. (ANI)

