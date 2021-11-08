Sharjah [UAE], November 8 (ANI): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ramiz Raja on Sunday lauded the Pakistan team for remaining unbeaten in the Group stage of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Pakistan demolished Scotland by 72 runs in their final Super 12 match in Group 2 here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

Also Read | IND vs NAM Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About T20 World Cup 2021 Match 42.

With this win, Pakistan topped the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage and will now lock horns with Australia in the semi-finals on Thursday.

"Another impressive all round show. For a World Cup run, five out of five wins is an incredible effort. Head down though for the final sprint," Ramiz Raza tweeted.

Also Read | PAK vs SCO Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik Shine With Bat As Pakistan Maintain Winning Streak With 72-Run Victory Over Scotland.

New Zealand's win over Afghanistan earlier in the day had temporarily pushed Pakistan down into second in Group 2, but Babar and his team qualified as group winners with a routine victory over Scotland.

Men in Green lit up Sharjah with a stunning display of power-hitting to post 189/4 as Babar Azam and Shoaib Malik played innings of 66 and 54*, respectively.

And in reply, Scotland never looked like chasing it down, finishing on 117/6, still 73 runs short.

Shadab Khan scalped two wickets while Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Shaheen Afridi returned with one for Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)