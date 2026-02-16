Pallekele [Sri Lanka], February 16 (ANI): Sri Lanka have won the toss and opted to field against Australia in match 30 of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Pallekele on Monday.

Australian skipper Mitchell Marsh, after missing out in the first two T20 WC 2026 fixtures, is back in the side. It's a must-win match for the Aussies after they lost to Zimbabwe in their previous encounter, while Sri Lanka will aim to continue their winning momentum and secure a hat-trick of matches.

Sri Lanka have defeated Ireland and Oman both by batting first, while Australia defeated Ireland by 67 runs but faced a major upset against Zimbabwe, losing by 23 runs.

"All okay, ready to go tonight. It's a big game, every game comes with great responsibility. Weren't at our best in the last game. Myself, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett come in," Marsh said at the toss. "We're going to bowl first. One of the most important games in the comp. One change - Kusal Perera comes in for Mishara," Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka said.

Teams: Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(w), Pavan Rathnayake, Dasun Shanaka(c), Kamindu Mendis, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana. Australia (Playing XI): Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa. (ANI)

