Perth, Oct 16 (PTI) Drushil Chauhan, an 11-year-old cricket enthusiast, had a moment to remember when he got an opportunity to bowl at skipper Rohit Sharma during India's practice session here ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Drushil was one of the many kids present at the WACA ground for the morning session. He impressed everyone with his smooth bowling action after the Indian team arrived for its afternoon practice session.

Also Read | Real Madrid vs Barcelona, La Liga 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch El Clasico Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

India skipper Rohit invited Drushil to bowl at him in the nets.

"We were at the WACA for a noon practice session and kids were finishing their morning event. We could see 100-odd kids playing cricket from our dressing room. One caught everyone's attention, especially Rohit," Hari Prasad Mohan, Team India's analyst, said in a video posted by the BCCI.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

"Everyone was amazed by his smooth run-up, his natural talent. He was constantly beating the bat. Rohit went out to ask him to bowl few balls in the nets. It was an amazing sight."

Drushil was invited to the team's dressing room as well and he shared some moments with the coaches and some of the members.

"I was very surprised, my dad told me that I might be able to bowl to him. So I got really excited," said the left-arm swing bowler.

He said his favourite deliveries are inswing yorkers and outswing balls.

After the net session, Rohit asked Drushil: "You stay in Perth; how are you going to play for India?"

"I am going to go to India when I'll be good enough," replied Drushil as the Indian captain signed some merchandise for him.

India will take on Australia and New Zealand on October 17 and 19 in the two official warm-ups ahead of tournament proper.

The inaugural champions will face Pakistan in their campaign opener on October 23.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)