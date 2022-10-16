Manchester United and Newcastle United will be looking to take strides towards the top four when they face off against each other in the latest round of Premier League 2022-23 fixtures. The clash will be played at Old Trafford on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) as the teams aim for a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Manchester United vs Newcastle United, EPL 2022-23 live streaming details, scroll down below. Manchester United 1–0 Omonoia, UEFA Europa League 2022–23: Scott McTominay’s Injury Time Strike Seals Win for Red Devils (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Not many would have expected Manchester United and Newcastle United to be separated by only one point heading into matchday 10. However, The Magpies have been sensational under Eddie Howe with their new financial backing and will be looking to make a huge statement with a win over Manchester United. Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag will hope his side can register a win and continue their upward trajectory.

When is Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Manchester United vs Newcastle United Premier League 2022-23 will be played at Old Trafford in Manchester. The game will be held on October 16, 2022 (Sunday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match live on Star Sports channels since Star Network is the official broadcaster for the Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Select SD/HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD channels to live telecast the clash.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Manchester United vs Newcastle United, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming as well. As Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Premier League in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Manchester United vs Newcastle United match.

