Dubai, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between India and Scotland, here on Friday.

Scotland:

George Munsey c H Pandya b M Shami 24

Kyle Coetzer b J Bumrah 1

Matthew Cross

lbw b R Jadeja 2

Richie Berrington

b R Jadeja

0

Calum MacLeod b M Shami 16

Michael Leask lbw b R Jadeja 21

Chris Greaves c H Pandya b R Ashwin

1

Mark Watt b J Bumrah

14

Safyaan Sharif run out 0

Alasdair Evans

b M Shami 0

Brad Wheal

not out

2

Extras (LB-1, WD-3) 4

Total (all out in 17.4 overs) 85

Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-27, 3-28, 4-29, 5-58, 6-63, 7-81, 8-81, 9-81.

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3.4-1-10-2, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-15-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-29-1, Mohammed Shami 3-1-15-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-15-3. More

