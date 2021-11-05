Dubai, Nov 5 (PTI) Scoreboard from the T20 World Cup match between India and Scotland, here on Friday.
Scotland:
Also Read | NZ vs NAM Stat Highlights, T20 World Cup 2021: Kane Williamson's Men Blow Away Namibia From Megaevent.
George Munsey c H Pandya b M Shami 24
Kyle Coetzer b J Bumrah 1
Also Read | SCO 85/10 in 17.4 Overs| India vs Scotland Live Score Updates of T20 World Cup 2021 Match 37: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes Leading Wicket-Taker for India in T20Is.
Matthew Cross
lbw b R Jadeja 2
Richie Berrington
b R Jadeja
0
Calum MacLeod b M Shami 16
Michael Leask lbw b R Jadeja 21
Chris Greaves c H Pandya b R Ashwin
1
Mark Watt b J Bumrah
14
Safyaan Sharif run out 0
Alasdair Evans
b M Shami 0
Brad Wheal
not out
2
Extras (LB-1, WD-3) 4
Total (all out in 17.4 overs) 85
Fall of wickets: 1-13, 2-27, 3-28, 4-29, 5-58, 6-63, 7-81, 8-81, 9-81.
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 3.4-1-10-2, Varun Chakravarthy 3-0-15-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 4-0-29-1, Mohammed Shami 3-1-15-3, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-15-3. More
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)