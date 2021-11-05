New Zealand and Namibia locked horns against each other in the T20 World Cup 2021 match. In the end, it was New Zealand who walked away with a stunning 52 run win, and with this, they blew away Namibia from the mega event. Now in this article, we shall be bringing to you the stat highlights of the game. But before that let's have a look at how things panned out for both sides. So after winning the toss. Namibia decided to bowl first. NZ vs NAM Highlights of T20 World Cup 2021.

The Kiwis got a fair start from their openers. Martin Guptill and Daryl Mitchell were the ones who scored 18 and 19 runs respectively. Kane Williamson chipped in with 28 runs and Devon Conway scored 17 runs. But it was the cameo from Glenn Philip and James Neesham that helped the team get to a total of 163 runs. On the other hand, Scotland too got a fair start to the team. Michael van Lingen was the highest scorer for the team as he scored 25 runs on the board. The team lost seven wickets and fell short by 52 runs. Now, check out the stat highlights of the game.

#This was the first ever T20I meeting between Namibia and New Zealand.

#Namibia have been knocked out of T20 World Cup 2021.

#Kane Williamson completed 5500 runs in T20s.

#Martin Guptill has scored 148 Runs at T20 World Cup 2021, his best in a single tournament.

New Zealand now stands on number three of the Group B points atable with six points in their kitty. Pakistan continues to lead the Grou B points table with eight points and four wins.

