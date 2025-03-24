Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) India's Tanvi Khanna made a winning start at the JSW Indian Open squash event here on Monday.

Tanvi played with grit and determination against Hong Kong's Toby Tse to win 3-1 (11-8, 11-8, 6-11, 11-7) in 33 minutes. She will now play the top seed Akanksha Salunkhe in the next round.

Also Read | WWE RAW Tonight, March 24: John Cena, Cody Rhodes Under the Same Roof, Men’s and Women’s Intercontinental Championships To be Defended and Other Exciting Events To Look Forward to on Monday Night Raw on Netflix.

Sofía Mateos of Spain was in action in the final few hours of the day and she defeated Egypt's Lojayn Gohary 3-0 (11-7, 12-10, 11-3) in 33 minutes.

Sport's powerhouse Egypt had six winners on the opening day.

Also Read | LSG 133/2 in 11.4 Overs | DC vs LSG Live Score Updates of IPL 2025: Mukesh Kumar Dismisses Mitchell Marsh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)