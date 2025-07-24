Karun Nair was replaced by Anshul Kamboj in India's Xi for IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Photo Credit: @ICC and @BCCI)

In cricket, luck plays a factor in the selection or non-selection of a player. A fan on the social media platform X pointed out an interesting trivia about Team India's playing XI in the ongoing 4th Test versus England, which includes as many as three players born on December 6, while one sits on the bench. Pacer Anshul Kamboj, who earned his maiden India cap on Day 1 of the IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025, replacing Karun Nair in XI, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, and pacer Jasprit Bumrah, already immovable members of the eleven, were all born on December 6, making the date the luckiest day to be born as a cricketer. A Look When Anshul Kamboj Took All 10 Wickets in an Innings in Ranji Trophy As He Makes International Debut During IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025 (Watch Video)

Interestingly, out-of-favour batter Shreyas Iyer and former India speedster Rudra Pratap Singh (RP Singh) are also born on December 6. Check out the fan's interesting trivia about Team India below, who strangely shares the same birthday as these aforementioned cricketers, i.e, December 6.

Interesting Trivia About India's XI in IND vs ENG 4th Test 2025

Just realised that Karun Nair (born on December 6) is OUT and Anshul Kamboj (born on December 6) is IN Meanwhile, Bumrah (born on December 6) and Jadeja (born on December 6) are already IN This relevant/irrelevant info is brought to you by me (born on December 6) 😝#INDvENG — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) July 23, 2025

Other Prominent Names Born on December 6

Apart from Indian cricketers, several international cricketers, who have made a name for themselves on the grandest stage, were also born on December 6, namely former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff, New Zealand's current star batter Glenn Phillips, and current Zimbabwe Test skipper Sean Ervine.

