Lucknow, Oct 29 (PTI) The Indian cricket team on Sunday wore black armbands during their World Cup clash against England in the memory of the legendary spinner and former captain Bishan Singh Bedi, who died on October 23.

"Team India will be wearing Black Armbands today in memory of the legendary Bishan Singh Bedi who passed away on 23rd October, 2023," the BCCI said in a statement shortly after the commencement of the World Cup contest here.

Bedi is survived by his wife Anju, daughter Neha and son Angad, Gavas Inder Singh and daughter Gillinder from his earlier marriage to Glenith Miles. The former cricketer was not keeping well for a period of two years or so, and had also undergone multiple surgeries including one on his knee.

Bedi, who died last Monday following a prolonged period of illness at the age of 77, led India for two years between 1976-1978 in 22 Tests and represented the country in an overall 67 Tests and 10 ODIs from 1967-1979. He also captained India in four one-day internationals in the same time period.

At the time of his retirement, Bedi was India's highest wicket-taker with 266 dismissals in Tests at 28.71.

Bedi was a part of India's cerebral spin quarter featuring Bhagwath Chandrasekhar, Erapalli Prasanna and Srinivas Venkataraghavan.

On Sunday, India were invited to bat after England won the toss.

