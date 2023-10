Spanish Football League La Liga and football club Barcelona FC have said they would investigate the alleged racist abuse of Real Madrid winger Vinicius Junior during Los Blancos' 2-1 win over Barca in El Clasico. According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Vini Jr has received racist insults from the stands at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys with "Monkey...Monkey" chants during Saturday match. The alleged incident seemed to have happened when the Madrid winger was substituted in stoppage time and he faced up to some fans in the stands. It was at that moment when a fan shouted at him and also threw an object that seems to be a banana. Barcelona 1–2 Real Madrid, La Liga 2023–24: Jude Bellingham Brace Scripts Los Blancos’ Comeback Victory in El Clasico.

"LALIGA has been working from the outset to identify the individuals involved in making racist insults and will file the relevant charges as is always the case. We are coordinating with the Mossos d'Esquadra and FC Barcelona," it said in a statement.

The Brazilian winger also had a clash at the beginning of the match with Barcelona boss Xavi over a challenge on him by his defender Ronald Araujo.

"FC Barcelona will always defend the values of football and sport such as respect for the opponent and we will investigate any racist insult that may have occurred this afternoon during the match against Real Madrid," said the Catalan club on social media.

This is just the latest racism incident suffered by the Brazilian player, he has also received racist insults in the last away game against Sevilla.

