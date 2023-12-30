Cuttack (Odisha) [India], December 30 (ANI): Telugu Yoddhas will be aiming to get back to the winning ways when they take on the defending champions Odisha Juggernauts in the ongoing Ultimate Kho Kho (UKK) Season 2 on Sunday, while Rajasthan Warriors will continue their hunt for the maiden win against Mumbai Khiladis at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Cuttack.

Telugu Yoddhas faced a crushing defeat against table toppers Gujarat Giants in their last match and are currently sitting in the fourth position in the table with six points from four games. Captain of Telugu Yoddhas Pratik Waikar stated that they will be focused on not repeating the mistakes they made in the game against Gujarat.

"We did well against Gujarat in the first innings and applied our plan perfectly but things went downhill after I got out during defending. Our team gave away a lot of fouls and we will work on it, so, we do not repeat the same mistakes in the next match against Odisha" commented Waikar, according to a UKK release.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Warriors are still searching for their first team in the league after narrowly going down against Chennai Quick Guns in their previous game. Prajwal KH won four points in the last game and termed every upcoming contest as a do-or-die match.

Prajwal said, "We have six matches in hand and every match is a do-or-die for us from here on in the league. So, we will try to go on the mat with the right combination to do better in defence and register victories." (ANI)

