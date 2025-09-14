Napa [US], September 14 (ANI): Sahith Theegala showed glimpses of the form that made him the champion at this event three years ago, as he compiled 68-70 to make the cut at the Procore Championship. It was his first cut since the RBC Heritage in April this year. After that he withdrew once and missed the cut four times, as he struggled with a neck injury.

Indian-American Theegala, who was sixth after the first round, was now Tied-14th at the halfway stage. Among those tied at 14th was World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler (70-68), who is using this event to tune up ahead of the Ryder Cup.

Akshay Bhatia, also sixth after the first round 68, added 73 in the second to be Tied-37th, but with the weekend rounds yet to come, he has a chance to move up.

While Theegala missed the Play-offs, Bhatia made the second event and finished in the Top-50 of the FedEx Cup standings.

Ben Griffin, who makes his Ryder Cup debut this year, played bogey-free for the second straight day with a 6-under 66 to build a three-shot lead.

Two "cup" players were behind him -- one of them fellow Ryder Cup rookie Russell Henley (68), the other Jackson Koivun, the top-ranked amateur who went 3-1 last week at Cypress Point to help lead the Americans to a Walker Cup victory. They tied, three behind Griffin, who was at 14-under 130.

J.J. Spaun, the U.S. Open champion who also will be at Bethpage Black, for the Ryder Cup, shot 68 but was five shots behind, along with Lanto Griffin (70).

Silverado has 10 players on the U.S. Team, with Captain Keegan Bradley seeing all of them.

Griffin is one of four Ryder Cup rookies, along with Henley, Spaun and Cameron Young.

In the second round, Scheffler had a few more birdies than his opening round, but felt he was not playing as well as he wanted. He shot 68 that left him eight shots behind. Scheffler hasn't finished worse than eighth since March. (ANI)

