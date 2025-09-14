Erling Haaland and Bruno Fernandes will be key players for Manchester City and Manchester United (Photo Credit:X@Man City and @Man Utd)

On a day that sees one of the biggest cricket rivalries take place between India and Pakistan, the much-anticipated Manchester Derby will make its presence felt as Manchester City hosts Manchester United in the Premier League 2025-26. This will be the first time this football season that a Manchester Derby will be played in any competition. Man City are currently languishing 16th in the English Premier League 2025-26 standings, while Man United are placed 11th, with both teams looking to overcome their disastrous start this PL season. Premier League 2025–26: Manchester United Captain Bruno Fernandes Opens Up Ahead of Manchester Derby Against Manchester City, Says ‘I Can’t Change What People Think About Me’

Interestingly, Man United will take a lot of confidence knowing the Ruben Amorim-managed side gained a victory last season against City. Pep Manchester City are dealing with injury concerns in both attack and defence, but have been bolstered with Rodrigo’s return in the midfield. Manchester United, themselves, have players like Matheus Cunha, Diogo Dalot, and Mason Mount out of contention for the Manchester Derby, which might see Benjamin Sesko make his full EPL debut. Altay Bayindir is confirmed to stand in front of the goalpost for United, as confirmed by Amorim. Heading into the PL 2025-26 Manchester Derby, City holds a psychological advantage over United, having won five of their last eight meetings.

Manchester City vs Manchester United PL 2025-26 Match Details

Match Manchester City vs Manchester United, PL 2025-26 Date Sunday, September 14 Time 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) Venue Etihad Stadium Live Streaming, Telecast Details Star Sports Network (Live Telecast), JioHotstar (Live Streaming)

Manchester City will be hosting city rivals Manchester United as both clubs clash in the 'Manchester Derby' for the first time this English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 14. The Manchester City vs Manchester United PL 2025-26 is set to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and commence at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Manchester United live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. For Man City vs Man United online viewing options, read below. Premier League 2025–26: Benjamin Sesko Set for First Manchester United Start in Manchester Derby Against Manchester City.

As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the City vs United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City have form behind their back, and might come out victorious against Manchester United.

