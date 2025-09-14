Manchester City vs Manchester United PL 2025-26 Match Details
When is Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue
Manchester City will be hosting city rivals Manchester United as both clubs clash in the 'Manchester Derby' for the first time this English Premier League 2025-26 on Sunday, September 14. The Manchester City vs Manchester United PL 2025-26 is set to be played at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, and commence at 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).
Where to Get Live Telecast of Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?
Star Sports Network has been the official broadcast partner of the English Premier League and will broadcast the EPL 2025-26 matches in India. The Manchester City vs Manchester United live telecast is likely to be available on the Star Sports 3 and Select 1 TV channels. For Man City vs Man United online viewing options, read below. Premier League 2025–26: Benjamin Sesko Set for First Manchester United Start in Manchester Derby Against Manchester City.
How to Get Live Streaming Online of Manchester City vs Manchester United, Premier League 2025-26 Football Match?
As Star Sports Network is the broadcasting partner, JioHotstar will provide live streaming online of Premier League 2025-26 matches. Fans in India can watch the City vs United, Premier League 2024-25 match live streaming online on the JioHotstar app and website after subscription. Manchester City have form behind their back, and might come out victorious against Manchester United.
