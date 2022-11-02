Chennai, Nov 2 (PTI) Play on the third day of the four-day practice match here between Tamil Nadu XI and Bangladesh XI was washed out due to rain on Wednesday.

Heavy rains have been lashing the city since late Monday night. Showers overnight meant there was no play for the second straight day.

Also Read | Pakistan vs South Africa Preview, ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Likely Playing XIs, Key Players, H2H and Other Things You Need to Know About PAK vs SA Cricket Match in Sydney.

After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh made 59 for 3 in 20 overs on a rain-hit opening day.

Captain Mohammad Mithun (5) and Mominul Haque Showrab (9) were at the crease at stumps on day one.

Also Read | Japan Squad for 2022 FIFA World Cup: Hajime Moriyasu Announces Team for Showpiece Event in Qatar.

Bangladesh had won the first practice match by an innings. The two four-day games would be followed by three 50-over matches.

Brief scores: Bangladesh XI 59 for 3 in 20 overs (Mohd. Shadman Islam 22, Mohammad Saif Hasan 20, H Trilok Nag 2 for 24) vs Tamil Nadu XI.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)