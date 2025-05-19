New Delhi, May 19 (PTI) More than 1,000 men's and women's players from across the world are expected to sign up for the Hockey India League's three-month long registration process, which began on Monday.

HIL was revived last year after a gap of seven years with Shrachi Rarh Bengal Tigers winning the men's title and Odisha Warriors bagging the honours in the women's section.

Players from Netherlands, Belgium, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, Spain, Argentina, Ireland, South Africa, New Zealand, Malaysia and South Korea besides India can sign up for the registration process in the men's section.

In the women's section, players from India, Netherlands, Argentina, Belgium, China, Australia, Germany, Spain, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Chile, Japan, USA and Scotland are eligible for registration.

The registration process for 2026 HIL will conclude on August 20.

"Building on the success of the 2024–25 revival season, which featured eight men's and four women's franchises, the upcoming edition promises to be even bigger," said a Hockey India release.

"Last season, more than 1,000 players signed up, underscoring the league's global appeal and its role as a launchpad for emerging talent," it added.

Hockey India president and former player Dilip Tirkey said HIL had taken the sport to a different level.

"HIL has been a game changer for Indian hockey, and we are thrilled to continue its resurgence with the 2026 season. Last season's response from players and fans was phenomenal, and we are confident that the upcoming edition will further elevate the standard of hockey in India while strengthening our international collaborations," said Tirkey.

