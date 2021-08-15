New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Union Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju on Saturday thanked President Ram Nath Kovind for hosting the Indian athletes after their remarkable performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

The former sports minister also stated that he feels like India has truly honored its Olympians.

"Honestly speaking, today I can claim that India has truly honored our Olympians. Thank you Hon'ble President Shri Ram Nath Kovind Ji for hosting our heroes! Hon'ble PM @NarendraModiJi has always said that our athletes unite our country and galvanize the whole nation," he wrote while tweeting a video of the President addressing the athletes and greeting them.

President Kovind appreciated and congratulated the Indian athletes who participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics as he invited the team for High Tea at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre.

In the video posted by Rijiju, the President can be heard saying: "After many years when at the Olympics our Indian flag was hoisted at the top and the national anthem was played, at that time feeling of our country was tied up with Neeraj Chopra."

Rijiju then added to his previous tweet and informed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also invited the entire Olympic Contingent as special invitees at the historic 75th Independence Day at Red Fort on Sunday.

He wrote: "To honour our heroes Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModiJi has invited the entire Olympic Contingent as special invitees at the historic 75th Independence Day at Red Fort." (ANI)

