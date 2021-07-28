Tokyo [Japan], July 28 (ANI): India archer Tarundeep Rai showed grit and determination to make a comeback and win against Ukraine's Oleksii Hunbin here at Yumenoshima Ranking Field on Wednesday. Tarundeep defeated Hunbin 6-4 to march into the round of 16.

Both archers shared the points in the first set after aiming 8-8-9. Hunbin started with two 10s in the second round and that was enough to seal the set even as Rai finds the target with his 3rd.

Tarundeep started gaining ground after sharing point in the third round and then won the fourth set by a very impressive 8-8-10 in response to which Ukrainian managed to shoot a 7 off the final arrow of that round.

The Indian then managed to seal the comeback in the decider after holding his nerves and scored a brilliant 10-8-10 to progress into the next round.

Earlier on Saturday, India's mixed team of Deepika Kumari and Pravin Jadhav lost their quarter-final clash of the archery mixed team event in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics here at the Yumenoshima Final Field. South Korea's An San and Kim Je Deok defeated the Indian pair 6-2 in the quarterfinals. (ANI)

