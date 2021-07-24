Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympic on Saturday.

Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total

1 China 3 0 1 4

2 Italy 1 1 0 2

2 Japan 1 1 0 2

4 Korea 1 0 2 3

5 Equador 1 0 0 1

5 Hungary 1 0 0 1

5 Iran 1 0 0 1

5 Kosovo 1 0 0 1

5 Thailand 1 1 1 1

10 ROC 0 1 1 2

10 Serbia 0 1 1 2

12 Belgium 0 1 0 1

12 Spain 0 1 0 1

12 India 0 1 0 1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)