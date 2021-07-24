Tokyo, Jul 24 (PTI) Following is the medal tally at the end of the Day 2 at the Tokyo Olympic on Saturday.
Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
1 China 3 0 1 4
2 Italy 1 1 0 2
2 Japan 1 1 0 2
4 Korea 1 0 2 3
5 Equador 1 0 0 1
5 Hungary 1 0 0 1
5 Iran 1 0 0 1
5 Kosovo 1 0 0 1
5 Thailand 1 1 1 1
10 ROC 0 1 1 2
10 Serbia 0 1 1 2
12 Belgium 0 1 0 1
12 Spain 0 1 0 1
12 India 0 1 0 1.
