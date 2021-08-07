Banglore (Karnataka) [India], August 7 (ANI): Aditi Ashok has captured the eyes of many with her memorable fourth finish at the Tokyo Olympics including the members of the Bangalore Golf Club where she played golf for the very first time at the age of six.

"It's a tough competition. She did well yesterday. We were hopeful of a gold medal. It's fantastic that Aditi is playing among the best in the women's circuit -- the US and Japan. She played here for the first time at age of 6," Sanjay, Captain of Bangalore Golf Club, told ANI.

"We are eagerly waiting for her to return to Bangalore. Then all members will like to meet, appreciate and congratulate Aditi for this fantastic effort," he added.

Aditi narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal after finishing a brilliant 4th in the women's individual stroke play on Saturday.

The 23-year-old rolled in five birdies to be placed a famous fourth on fifteen-under 201 ahead of Australia's Hannah Green and Denmark's Pedersen who tied for fifth. The Indian finished the final day with 68 (-3) at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

World Number one, the United States of America's Nelly Korda clinched gold with 17 under par. Meanwhile, Japan's Mone Inami took silver and New Zealand's Lydia Ko grabbed bronze. (ANI)

