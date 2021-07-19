Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 19 (ANI): India wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan has revealed that he told everyone in the dressing room that he'll dispatch his first ball for a six no matter where the bowler bowled the ball.

Coming out to bat at number three, Ishan Kishan had hit his first ball in ODI cricket for a six against Sri Lanka here at the R Premadasa Stadium on Sunday.

Shikhar Dhawan (86*) and Ishan Kishan (59) starred with the bat as India defeated Sri Lanka by seven wickets in the first ODI. With this win, India has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. The second ODI will now be played on Tuesday.

"I thought there were many things that fell my way. It was my birthday then I kept on that wicket for 50 overs. I knew the wicket did not have much to offer for the spinners. I knew it was the best chance to hit a first ball six and I had told you guys that I will dispatch the first ball for a six. Practice is very important and it helped me a lot," Kishan told teammate Yuzvendra Chahal in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"When we were practicing, I knew I am in good touch. I was connecting the ball very well. The same thing I had to do in the match, I knew I do not need to change my approach," he added.

In the first ODI against Sri Lanka, Kishan along with Suryakumar Yadav made their debuts in the 50-over format.

"For any player, when he knows that he will get the debut cap, there can be no prouder moment. I cherished the moment, there have been many wellwishers who have always wanted me to play for the country. It was a special feeling. I feel very proud that I got to make my debut in ODIs. I could have finished the match, but I am happy a made a little contribution for the side," said Kishan.

Earlier, India kept on taking wickets at regular intervals, but Chamika Karunaratne's unbeaten 43-run knock helped Sri Lanka post 262/9. For India, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Deepak Chahar returned with two wickets each. (ANI)

