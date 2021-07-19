India (IND) and Sri Lanka (SL) face each other in the second game of the three-match One Day International series. SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021 will be played at the R. Premadasa International Cricket Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021 (Tuesday). The visitors won the opening game and will be aiming to seal the series. Meanwhile, fans searching for SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021 Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI 2021 Stat Highlights.

Sri Lanka will take some confidence from the opening game as many batsmen were able to get a good start but weren’t able to capitalise and will be aiming to build on that. Meanwhile, India were brilliant in all departments as debutant Ishan Kishan impressed with a brilliant half-century while captain Shikhar Dhawan saw off the chase from the start. Shikhar Dhawan Reaches 6000 ODI Runs in India’s Seven-Wicket Win in 1st ODI.

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Ishan Kishan (IND) can be the keeper in your team.

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (SL), Prithvi Shaw (IND), Avishka Fernando (SL) can be the batsmen in your team.

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND) can be the all-rounders.

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) can be the bowlers.

SL vs IND, 2nd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Ishan Kishan (IND), Shikhar Dhawan (IND), Suryakumar Yadav (SL), Prithvi Shaw (IND), Avishka Fernando (SL), Dhananjaya de Silva (SL), Wanindu Hasaranga (SL), Hardik Pandya (IND), Dushmantha Chameera (SL), Deepak Chahar (IND), Yuzvendra Chahal (IND).

Shikhar Dhawan (IND) can be the captain of your team while Yuzvendra Chahal (IND) can be picked as the vice-captain of your SL vs IND Dream11 Fantasy Team.

