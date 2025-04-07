Islamabad [Pakistan], April 7 (ANI): Former cricketer Basit Ali has urged Pakistan's entire selection committee to resign following their shambolic whitewash at the hands of New Zealand in the recently concluded ODI series.

Pakistan's abysmal international cricket form continued after their Champions Trophy title defence ended on a heartbreaking note in the group stage. After the Champions Trophy, Pakistan expanded its view and started bolstering its preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup and 2027 ODI World Cup. Days after the tournament's end, Pakistan toured New Zealand for five T20Is and three ODIs.

Also Read | Mumbai Indians Head Coach Charlotte Edwards Gives Up Franchise T20 Coaching Roles To Focus on England Women's Cricket Team.

Pakistan named a relatively inexperienced side for the five T20Is in New Zealand and dropped its premier stars, Babar Azam and Mohmmad Rizwan, from the squad.

With a couple of new faces and an experienced group, Pakistan fell to a 4-1 series defeat against a young New Zealand side led by Michael Bracewell. The T20Is were followed by three ODIs, and a squad named specifically for the 2027 ODI World Cup fell miserably in the Kiwis' home den.

Also Read | Leicester City vs Newcastle United Premier League 2024-25 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Even after the return of Babar and Rizwan, Pakistan's fate was stuck in defeat. Basit launched a scathing tirade and didn't mince his words while urging the resignation of the selection committee, which features Aleem Dar, Aqib Javed, Asad Shafiq, Azhar Ali and Hassan Cheema.

"The selection committee should resign. They don't know how to make teams. From the Champions Trophy until now, it has been a flop show. Even the tomato seller was asking why you didn't include spinners in the Champions Trophy. Aqib should step down. If you stay for four months, you will lose against Bangladesh as well," Basit said on his YouTube channel.

Basit dropped a suggestion for Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi to host a T10 tournament because some of the top stars need to learn and master the art of power-hitting.

"PCB chairman should host a T10 tournament. Babar, Rizwan, Imam-ulHaq, Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, and Abdullah Shafique need to learn power hitting," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)