Patiala (Punjab) [India], July 12 (ANI): Indian sprinter Hima Das said she looked at the coronavirus-enforced lockdown in a positive way and it allowed her to do things which she was not able to do earlier, due to her daily routine.

Das said she did painting during the time of lockdown and watched movies while also maintaining her fitness by doing Yoga indoors.

"It has been difficult for everyone but I have looked at it in a positive way. The lockdown was imposed in the whole country due to this coronavirus. I did things in lockdown which I was unable to do earlier, like I did painting, listened to music and watched movies. We were not able to do all these things earlier due to our routines. But I also did Yoga and other things to maintain my fitness," Das, who is currently at NIS Patiala, told ANI.

On this day, two years ago, Das had scripted history by becoming the first Indian to win a gold medal in 400 m in the World U-20 Athletics Championship.

Reflecting on the same, Das said, "It is a big day and not just for me but for the whole country. When I won a gold medal in Finland in 2018, there was a change in athletics. In Asian Games, the Athletics team gave a good performance and the federation has also supported us, they have provided with the facilities."

"I got the blessings from throughout the country. Prime Minister and President also gave me the blessings and even the film industry, they tweet, we feel happy with that and try to do our best," she added. (ANI)

