Ningbo (China), Apr 7 (PTI) India's top shuttlers, including Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu, will try to overcome their string of below-par performances this season when the opening-round matches in the Badminton Asia Championships commence here on Tuesday.

Besides the two top-ranked Indian men's singles players in the world, Prannoy (17th) and Sen (18th), Kiran George (34th) and Priyanshu Rajawat (35th) will aim to put up a good show, while in women's singles, Sindhu, whose world ranking has dropped to 17th, will hope to recover her form in the continental event.

The other Indians in the fray, young Malvika Bansod (23rd), Anupama Upadhyaya (43rd) and Aakarshi Kashyap (48th), will be keen to make an impact in an extremely tough field.

Sen, a bronze medallist at the 2021 World Championships, will open his campaign against Chinese Taipei's Lee Chia-Hao, a finalist at the All England Championships early this month, in the USD 500,000 tournament.

Prannoy, who hasn't been his best self since suffering a bout of Chikengunya, will face China's Guang Zu Lu in his first match. Priyanshu Rajawat has been drawn against Thailand's Kantaphon Wangcharoen, while Kiran George will face a qualifier.

In the women's singles, two-time Olympic medallist Sindhu will begin her campaign against world No. 34 Ester Nurumi Tri Wardoyo of Indonesia, while her compatriots face stiffer challenges.

Anupama will take on Thailand's former world champion Ratchanok Intanon, seeded eighth, while Malvika has been drawn against China's Fang Jie Gao. Aakarshi Kashyap faces second seed Yue Han of China.

In women's doubles, the pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand, ranked 9th, will face a qualifier in their opening match. Priya Konjengbam and Shruti Mishra will also compete in the women's doubles event with their opponents being Chinese Taipei's Shuo Yun Sung and Chien Hui Yu.

In men's doubles, India will be represented by the unheralded duo of Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar Rethinasabapathi, along with Pruthvi Krishnamurthy Roy and Sai Pratheek K.

The mixed doubles event will feature Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde, Sathish Karunakaran/Aadya Variyath, Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, and Ashith Surya/Amrutha Pramuthesh.

The event will conclude on April 13.

