Kabul [Afghanistan], November 23 (ANI): Afghanistan Cricket Board started training camps for both U19 and emerging teams on Monday in Nangrahar province for the purposes of better training and preparation.

The training camp for both the U19 and emerging players will last till December 10.

"There are 21 players in the U19 training camp out of which 15 players will make their way to the U19 team who will play against other teams after their full preparation and training," ACB said in a release.

As stated by the member of the selection committee: "There are such players among these 21 who have already been picked from the previous training camps in Nangrahar which was organised for the U16 and U17 and these 21 showcased their talent and skills during those training camps. In addition to this, there are 2 players from the U19 World Cup as well."

Member of the selection committee further added that this camp has started especially for the purposes of better preparation and skills development of the players and players' age is also very important for them. It is considered to pick players who do not cross the eligible age by the U19 World Cup and at the same time, this is also a very sensitive matter now to the International Cricket Council (ICC).

The member of the selection committee added: "Selection committee as per its policy considers to pick a team of 15 players from these 21 at the camp who are stronger than their rival teams and bring more success." (ANI)

