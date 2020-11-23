Australia opening batsman David Warner said he will keep his aggression in check and would rather use his bat to do the talking when the India ODI series starts later this month. Warner, once quite popular for his aggression and on-field confrontations, said he toned down on his antics as he matured. The 34-year-old expects some sledge and barbs thrown at him by the Indian players during the upcoming tour but said he ignore rather than engage the opponents. The much anticipated India’s tour of Australia begins with the three-match ODI series, the first of which will be played November 27. Australia vs India 2020-21 ODI Series: David Warner, Jasprit Bumrah and Other Key Players to Watch Out For in Three-Match One-Day Internationals.

The last time we toured in India they really engaged us like that," Warner said while speaking at a virtual press conference. "We're learning over time, especially myself, that if you look not to engage in that you're almost reversing the effect by ignoring it, trying to take it in, and using your bat.” India vs Australia 2020: Ahead of the ODI Series, Let’s Look at India’s Five Leading Run Scorers in ODIs Down Under.

Warner, 34, said he planned to use any tantrum thrown at him as a motivation to score more runs but not retaliate and get into any confrontation instead maintain a positive attitude. “You don't know the effect (losing your temper) will have on your teammates, so you have to be a bit more humble and be more respectful to the opposition," he said.

Warner’s change in approach seems to have coincided with his return from a year-long ban from ball-tampering. But the southpaw revealed it was more to do with his fatherhood. "You have to be patient, not get too aggressive, not get angry when the kids aren't listening," Warner added. "So I'm getting tested on and off the field."

