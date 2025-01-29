Kuala Lumpur, Jan 29 (PTI) Teen sensation Gongadi Trisha, who became the first player to score a hundred in the ongoing Women's T20 U19 World Cup, has credited her 'idol' and the legendary Mithali Raj for influencing her game, particularly in how she would pace her innings.

On Tuesday, the Indian opener struck an unbeaten 110 from just 53 balls that powered India to a commanding 150-run victory over Scotland.

India posted a huge 208/1 before bowling Scotland out for just 58 in their Super Six encounter.

"I've grown up watching Mithali Di, and I really like how she paced her innings. I've always wanted to do the same. She's always been my idol," Trisha, who plays for Hyderabad, said in a video posted by BCCI.

Trisha's dazzling century was part of her remarkable form in the tournament.

Earlier, she had scored 49 against Sri Lanka and 40 against Bangladesh, proving to be one of standout players for the defending champions.

"Yes, it's really special for me. I wanted to do this in the first World Cup match, but I got another opportunity.

"Against Scotland, although we lost the toss, I always wanted to bat first so that we could play the full 20 overs and score big," she added.

Trisha, who doesn't often glance at the scoreboard or keep track of her runs, realised she had scored a century only when her teammates erupted in celebration.

"I only realised I scored a hundred when the entire team started cheering for me. I usually don't look at the scoreboard or count my runs. So, yeah, it was really special," she said.

Trisha also played a key role in India's victory at the U-19 Asia Cup last year with a half-century, emerging as one of the rising stars.

She also spoke about the importance of her family's unwavering support, particularly her father, who was in attendance to witness the historic moment.

"My father is my biggest supporter, so scoring a hundred in a U-19 World Cup in front of him is truly special," she said.

"He comes to see all my domestic matches, but for the first match here, he somehow missed it.

"However, he made sure to be at the next match because he doesn't want to miss a single innings.

"So, I want to dedicate this hundred to him as well as to my mother, as I don't think it would have been possible without her," added Trisha.

