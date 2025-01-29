The ICC Champions Trophy 2025 is not very far away! The top eight teams in international cricket will compete for the coveted title and fans will get to witness some memorable clashes. After a big delay due to a standoff between India and Pakistan over the venue, the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 schedule was announced. The Champions Trophy 2025 starts on February 19 and the final is on March 9. All the teams barring hosts Pakistan have announced their squads for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025. In this article, we shall take a look at what Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad can look like. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 All Squads: Full Players List of All Teams for Ninth Edition of Men's ODI Competition.

For Pakistan, hosting the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 will be a momentous occasion as it the nation will get to host an ICC tournament after a long gap of 18 years. Mohammad Rizwan will have his first ICC assignment as Pakistan's permanent white-ball captain in the Champions Trophy 2025. Along with him, the likes of Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah and Kamran Ghulam are set to be core members of the side.

The Green Shirts have been dealt a massive blow with Saim Ayub probably out of the reckoning for making the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad. The young left-hander, who had been batting so well, especially in limited-overs cricket, sustained a knee injury during the South Africa vs Pakistan tests and have been sidelined with injury. Imam-ul-Haq can be picked as an option for opening the innings with Abdullah Shafique unlikely to be picked. ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online: Get Fixtures, Time Table With Match Timings in IST and Venue Details of Cricket Tournament.

For Pakistan, experienced Fakhar Zaman is likely to make a comeback and slot in right at the top of the order. The southpaw was part of Pakistan's successful campaign in 2017 and will look to emulate that good form once again. Khushdil Shah, who last played for Pakistan in 2023, is set to make a comeback to the team on the back of good form for Rangpur Riders in the BPL 2025. Pakistan might also include Tayyab Tahir, Usman Khan and Aamir Jamal in the final squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: A Look at Some Iconic Rivalries Including India vs Pakistan Matches Ahead of Ninth Edition of Tournament.

While Abrar Ahmed is set to be one of the main spinners in Pakistan's ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad, it remains to be seen who the other ones are. Shadab Khan, who last played for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup last year, might remain sidelined.

Pakistan's Likely Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk) , Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Kamran Ghulam, Saud Shakeel, Salman Ali Agha, Usman Khan, Aamir Jamal, Tayyab Tahir, Khushdil Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Abbas Afridi/Mohammad Hasnain

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 29, 2025 08:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).