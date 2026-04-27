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Agency News Agency News Sports News | TUC 2026: Indian Men Blank Australia to Seal Quarterfinal Berth Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. Former champions India blanked Australia 5-0 in the men's Group A clash to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday.

Horsens [Denmark], April 27 (ANI): Former champions India blanked Australia 5-0 in the men's Group A clash to assure themselves of a quarterfinal berth in the Thomas & Uber Cup 2026 in Horsens, Denmark, on Monday.

India had defeated Canada 4-1 in their opening group tie and will next face top seeds China to decide the group winners. China had defeated Australia 5-0 and got the better of Canada 4-1 on Monday, according to a release.

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Aware that a victory against Australia will guarantee them a last-eight spot, India made just one change to the team that defeated Canada, with HS Prannoy getting a match in place of Kidambi Srikanth.

Lakshya Sen began the team's march with a 21-14, 21-16 win over Ephraim Stephen Sam and Asian Championships silver medallists Ayush Shetty made it 2-0 by defeating Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6 in just 26 minutes.

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Former Asian Champions Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty then put the result beyond doubt, beating Rizky Hidayat and Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16.

Prannoy and the men's doubles pairing of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun then rounded off the scoreline with convincing victories.

Result:

Men: India beat Australia 5-0 (Lakshya Sen bt Ephraim Stephen Sam 21-14, 21-16; Ayush Shetty bt Shrey Dhand 21-8, 21-6; Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty bt Rizky Hidayat/Jack Yu 21-14, 21-16; HS Prannoy bt Rishi Honda Boopathy 21-11, 21-17; Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun bt Andika Ramadiansyah/Sam 21-12, 21-10). (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)