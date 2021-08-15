London, Aug 15 (PTI) England team caused a minor flutter when two players tried playing a bit of "football" with the red Dukes during the post lunch session on the fourth day of the second Test.

A footage from official broadcasters emerged where one England player passed the ball to another, who used his spikes to trap it, raising a social media storm as accusations of ball tampering flew thick and fast.

Also Read | Tottenham Hotspur vs Manchester City, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

However till now, no such development can be confirmed and Indian team till now hasn't lodged an official complaint with match referee Chris Broad.

The incident was recorded in the 35th over of the Indian second innings, bowled by Ollie Robinson.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts to Raphael Varane's Unveiling Ceremony at Manchester United, Posts a Comment on Social Media.

The footage didn't show the face of the players. The matter has not escalated and the umpires didn't change the ball.

In fact, when an Indian fan asked Stuart Broad on social media if it was intentional, the injured England seamer replied: "Of course, it wasn't."

Broad's explanation was if umpires needed to check the ball after this particular incident to ensure it hasn't been fiddled with then after every six hit would warrant a ball check.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)