New Delhi [India], February 12 (ANI): Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan hit back at Pakistan fans over their taunting posts following India's Under-19 World Cup heartbreak on Sunday at Willowmoore Park, South Africa.

Australia emerged triumphant with a fine all-round performance to clinch a 79-run victory.

After the final, a number of Pakistan fans took to social media and trolled India for their third successive defeat in the final of an ICC event to Australia.

Irfan took to X and clapped back at the Pakistani fans, saying such remarks, mocking and trolling their neighbour, reflect poorly on their nation.

"Despite their U19 team not making it to the final, keyboard warriors from across the border find pleasure in our youngsters' defeat. This negative attitude reflects poorly on their nation's mindset. #padosi," Irfan posted from his official X handle.

In a span of three months, India twice made the final of an ICC event after going unbeaten in the group and knockout, only to come up short in the title clash. Coincidentally, in both title clashes, they ran into their familiar nemesis--Australia--and finished on the losing side.

After lifting the Colts' World Cup for the fourth time, the Australians erupted in unbridled celebrations, with skipper Hugh Weibgen emulating former England skipper Michael Vaughan's celebrations after winning the Ashes in 2005.

As the Indians went about chasing a modest but fighting target of 254, two maiden overs on the trot from the Australian opening bowlers came as an ominous hint of what was to unfold in the next 43.5 overs.

Callum Violer was sensational in his opening spell while Mahli Beardman, too, troubled the Indians with his raw pace.

Both pacers bowled hostile spells, inducing false and injudicious shots from the Indian batters as wickets kept tumbling.

Raf MacMillan, with his spin, produced a perfect follow-up act, making the most of what was available to him from the surface.

Adarsh Singh (47) and Murugan Abhishek (42) did try to stand up to the Aussie onslaught and mount a fightback but it sadly wasn't enough to get the Indians past the finish line. (ANI)

