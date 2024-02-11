India are squaring off against Australia in the final of the ICC U19 World Cup 2024 on Sunday, February 11 at Willowmoore Park in Benoni. Both teams have been fabulous in the competition so far and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top today. India and Australia are familiar foes in the game and the Boys in Blue would aim to get a measure of some redemption for the senior team which lost to the Aussies in the World Test Championship as well as the ICC World Cup final last year. For Australia, the aim would be to upstage India in the final of an ICC U19 World Cup, which they have failed to do in the past two occasions. Who will come out on top today? Catch India vs Australia Under-19 World Cup final live score and real-time match updates below. India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2024: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of IND U19 vs AUS U19 CWC Final Match on TV?

AUS U19 94/2 in 20.4 Overs: Naman Tiwari Dismisses Hugh Weibgen

15 overs in and Australia are 1-63 with Dixon and Weibgen building #U19WorldCup— cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2024

AUS 16/1 in 2.3 Overs: Raj Limbani Castles Sam Konstas

What a ball from Limbani! Big swing through the gate and Konstas is gone for a duck #U19WorldCup — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) February 11, 2024

Australia Win Toss, Choose to Bat First

Australia won the toss and elected to bat against India in the final🏏 Which side will lift the #U19WorldCup trophy ❓#INDvAUShttps://t.co/mNTVtBlrtu — ICC (@ICC) February 11, 2024

