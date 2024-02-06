Benoni (South Africa), Feb 6 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India versus South Africa Under-19 World Cup semi-final here on Tuesday.

South Africa

Lhuan-dre Pretorius c Abhishek b Musheer Khan 76

Steve Stolk c Aravelly Avanish b Limbani 14

David Teeger b Limbani 0

Richard Seletswane c Moliya b Tiwari 64

Oliver Whitehead c Dhas b Musheer Khan 22

Dewan Marais c Abhishek b Pandey 3

Juan James c Aravelly Avanish b Limbani 24

Riley Norton not out 7

Tristan Luus not out 23

Extras (B-1, LB-1, W-9) 11

Total (For Seven Wickets in 50 overs) 244

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-46, 3-118, 4-163, 5-174, 6-214, 7-220.

Bowling: Raj Limbani 9-0-60-3, Naman Tiwari 8-0-52-1, Murugan Abhishek 4-0-14-0, Arshin Kulkarni 2-0-10-0, Saumy Pandey 10-0-38-1, Musheer Khan 10-1-43-2, Priyanshu Moliya 7-1-25-0.

India

Adarsh Singh c Pretorius b Maphaka 0

Arshin Kulkarni c James b Luus 12

Musheer Khan c James b Luus 4

Uday Saharan run out 81

Priyanshu Moliya c Pretorius b Luus 5

Sachin Dhas c Teeger b Maphaka 96

Aravelly Avanish c Norton b Maphaka 10

Murugan Abhishek run out 0

Raj Limbani not out 13

Naman Tiwari not out 0

Extras (LB-2, NB-2, W-23) 27

Total (For Eights Wickets in 48.5 overs) 248

Fall of Wickets: 1-0, 2-8, 3-25, 4-32, 5-203, 6-226, 7-227, 8-244.

Bowling: Kwena Maphaka 10-0-32-3, Tristan Luus 10-1-37-3, Riley Norton 9-0-53-0, Nqobani Mokoena 7.5-0-45-0, Steve Stolk 2-0-18-0, Juan James 8-0-44-0, Oliver Whitehead 2-0-17-0. PTI

