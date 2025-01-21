Mumbai, January 21: Debutant left-arm spinner Vaishnavi Sharma (5/5) returned with the best-ever figure in the ICC U19 Women's World Cup, including a hat-trick, to fashion India's 10-wicket romp over Malaysia here on Tuesday. Vaishnavi and fellow left-arm spinner Ayushi Shukla (3/8) ran through Malaysia's batting line-up, bundling out the hosts for a paltry 31 in 14.3 overs. India barley batted an eyelid while chasing down the target in 2.5 overs, reaching 32 for no loss. G Trisha made an unbeaten 27 off 12 balls with five fours. Vaishnavi Sharma Hat-Trick Video: Watch Left-Arm Spinner Take Three Consecutive Wickets in One Over During India vs Malaysia ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 Match.

Now, India are on top of their group with four points, same as Sri Lanka but the former has better Net Run Rate — +9.1 to Lanka's +5.5. But that easy chase was the fruit borne out of Vaishnavi's impeccable spell. There was appreciable turn and bounce on offer in the pitch here, and she used it to the hilt as the home side batters had no answers to her guile.

Nur Ain Binti Roslan, Nur Isma Dania and Siti Nazwah were her hat-trick victims, and she achieved the feat in the 14th over, that saw Malaysia further stumbling from 24 for six to 30 for nine.

"This was a dream debut to get a hat-trick and five-wicket haul. My journey has had its ups and downs. I look up to Radha Yadav (India senior left-arm spinner) and Ravindra Jadeja. I had visualised how to get wickets here last night," said Vaishnavi after the match. ICC U19 Women's World Cup 2025: Sri Lanka Thrash Hosts Malaysia by 139 Runs.

Earlier, she had the wickets of Malaysia skipper Nur Syuhada and Nuriman as none of the home side batters were able to reach double digits. In fact, India had bowled 10 wides and Malaysia's scoreboard would have been even more anaemic if those runs were not there.

